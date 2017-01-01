Put yourself first with Aura.

Relieve stress and anxiety with Aura, the most technologically-advanced, simplest, and effective meditation platform.

Created by the top meditation teachers/therapists, personalized by AI, offered for free for everyone.

 

aura health app - emotion

Become a happier you.

Live a better day, every day, with Aura.

Daily Micro-Meditations

Become mindful with 3-minute guided meditations, chosen just for you.

Gratitude Journal

Grow happier every day with a simple gratitude journal.

Mindful breathers

Recharge throughout the day with 30-second mindful breathers.

aura health app - dashboard

Sounds of Nature

Relax and meditate to the sounds of nature, whenever you need.

Mood tracking

Learn about your mood patterns and visually see yourself improve.

Gamification

Level up as you learn; challenge yourself with daily streaks.

An AI-driven, simple, and effective mindfulness program.

Aura understands you and algorithmically chooses the most effective meditation program for you. And it takes just 3 minutes a day. Forming a habit of meditating is simple and easy with Aura.

 

 

"Aura has helped ground me, focus me, and remind me of my intentions in becoming a better me through daily meditations. "
Lucy LiuProject Manager
"For the first time, I formed a habit around meditating. And 3 minutes a day changed my life as an athlete always performing under pressure."
Sandon GriffinHockey Athlete
"I simply could not function day to day because of stress and anxiety. Now I start my day with energy and positivity."
Chelsea YostUC Berkeley
With Aura, it's all about you. Get started.
iOSAndroid

Stay updated.

Sign up for Android announcement, mindfulness tips, and future updates.